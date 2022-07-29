Buhari's aide says Nigerians tired of insecurity, turning to self-help

He disclosed this after the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, July 28, 2022, The Punch reports.

While addressing State House correspondents, Monguno said the council would deploy new strategies to arrest the nationwide security threats that have left Nigerians in a state of perpetual panic.

The NSA who spoke alongside the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, noted that Buhari is well aware of the current state of security in the country.

He, however, hinted that the solution will not come from a single strategy.

Monguno said, “We are in a difficult situation. The council understands. The President understands. But there is no straight, cut and drive method around this unless we collectively fight it.

“People are getting tired and are beginning to gravitate into other means of self-help. But the truth is that help is rooted in everyone working together to end this.”

Commenting on the last Friday's attack on the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade, Monguno argued that the attack may have been averted if there was intelligence from the citizens, adding that no country can win an asymmetric warfare without the input of the citizenry.

He reiterated that the council has agreed on new strategies to stop the menace, assuring that the counter-terrorism drive will receive a renewed momentum going forward.

“The various entities concerned have started working on these new strategies. They have also given their word to the President,” Monguno explained.