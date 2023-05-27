The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari's 8 years will be remembered as worst in Nigeria's history - Ortom

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ortom has hit out at Buhari again as the President prepares to hand over power to the incoming administration.

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom

Recommended articles

The Governor made the assertion while speaking at the commissioning of the Headquarters of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs, on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Ortom has never hidden his disdain for Buhari and his style of governance which he believed has brought more misery than relief to Nigerians since he assumed office in 2015.

The Governor is particularly unimpressed with the President's failure to stop the spate of killings in Benue State, allegedly carried out by herdsmen suspected to be Fulani - the President's tribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back on Buhari's last eight years at the helms, Ortom claimed the outgoing President reversed the positive trajectory of the nation under former President Goodluck Jonathan thereby plunging Nigeria into unimaginable poverty, insecurity and general maladministration.

He argued that Nigerians have never in their history witnessed the magnitude of bad governance as they did under Buhari in the last eight years.

Ortom said, “I served under the then President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and we all saw how Nigeria flourished under that administration. We all knew what the prices of foods and services were at the time.

“We also know what our exchange rate was at the time and what it is today. I want Nigerians to do a simple comparison and you will realise how bad it has been under this government and how Nigeria has been taken several years backwards by the Buhari government.

“The fact is that never in the history of Nigeria did we experience this kind of bad governance in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Corruption is so endemic in this government yet people who steal chicken are thrown into prison but people in government who are busy stealing the wealth of the people are walking free.

“The President recently apologised to Nigerians; we accept the apology but he must be told that he failed woefully and Nigerians are feeling the impact of that failure because we are all suffering.

He also berated the President for refusing to disarm armed Fulani herdsmen and designating them as a terrorist organisation for allegedly carrying out killings across the country.

Ortom said, “The President told us he is retiring to tend to his cattle, is it because he is returning to be a herder that he failed to deal decisively with herdsmen? That was unfair to Nigerians.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari's 8 years will be remembered as worst in Nigeria's history - Ortom

Buhari's 8 years will be remembered as worst in Nigeria's history - Ortom

I will ask Tinubu to free Nnamdi Kanu if Buhari doesn't - Soludo

I will ask Tinubu to free Nnamdi Kanu if Buhari doesn't - Soludo

Court grants Abure full control of Labour Party as Apapa loses again

Court grants Abure full control of Labour Party as Apapa loses again

Buhari administration changed the fortune of Nigeria Police – Minister

Buhari administration changed the fortune of Nigeria Police – Minister

FG says Nigeria now has 21 automotive training centres

FG says Nigeria now has 21 automotive training centres

Ganduje says Buhari leaving Nigeria much more better than he met it

Ganduje says Buhari leaving Nigeria much more better than he met it

Lalong dissolves cabinet at valedictory session, begs for forgiveness

Lalong dissolves cabinet at valedictory session, begs for forgiveness

Ugwuanyi distributes 260 bags of fertiliser, 260 bags of maize to farmers

Ugwuanyi distributes 260 bags of fertiliser, 260 bags of maize to farmers

Ganduje set to commission Kano power project, others

Ganduje set to commission Kano power project, others

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister