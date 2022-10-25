RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari welcomes incoming British Prime Minister – Rishi Sunak to office

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to office, and says Nigeria and the United Kingdom stand together in this troubled world against terrorism.

Buhari welcomes incoming British Prime Minister – Rishi Sunak to office (PeoplesGazette)
Buhari welcomes incoming British Prime Minister – Rishi Sunak to office (PeoplesGazette)

In a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, Buhari noted that Sunak is the first British prime minister of British-Asian descent and the youngest in about 200 years.

Read Also

He said this would inspire young people across the 56-nation Commonwealth.

“On behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the largest of 21 countries of Africa that are members of the Commonwealth, I welcome incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to office.

“As the first Prime Minister of British-Asian descent and the youngest in about 200 years, these milestones will be especially inspiring for young people across our 2.4 billion-population, 56-nation Commonwealth.

“On this important day, we should also remember the enduring partnership and unbreakable friendship between our countries – United Kingdom and Nigeria.

“We stand together in this troubled world against terrorism.

“We are determined to address the world food crisis that is driving up the cost of living for people and families across the globe.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to make our countries and our allies more energy secure,’’ he stated.

President Buhari reiterated the commitment of Nigeria to continue to partner with the United Kingdom on the challenges of climate change as part of measures to address desertification.

“We are pledged to address climate change that forces millions to leave their homes through desertification and attempt to cross the seas into Europe.

“And we seek to increase trade and investment within and between Commonwealth countries to boost the health and wealth of all our peoples.

“We seek to deepen our partnership with Britain to achieve these objectives, and more,’’ he added.

According to him, the government and people of Nigeria look forward to working with Sunak and the leaders of other Commonwealth nations to boost “the health and wealth of all our peoples’’.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buni condoles with Emir of Damaturu on demise of son

Buni condoles with Emir of Damaturu on demise of son

2023: INEC invites international organizations for election monitoring

2023: INEC invites international organizations for election monitoring

Buhari welcomes incoming British Prime Minister – Rishi Sunak to office

Buhari welcomes incoming British Prime Minister – Rishi Sunak to office

Gov Oyebanji swears in two appointees, says he is not under pressure by predecessor

Gov Oyebanji swears in two appointees, says he is not under pressure by predecessor

Obaseki says Nigeria will break up if APC wins 2023 presidential election

Obaseki says Nigeria will break up if APC wins 2023 presidential election

Court orders final forfeiture of over $2.7m Diezani’s Abuja homes, cars

Court orders final forfeiture of over $2.7m Diezani’s Abuja homes, cars

Weeks after deadly floods, Buhari asks Water Resources Minister to develop flood-prevention plan

Weeks after deadly floods, Buhari asks Water Resources Minister to develop flood-prevention plan

Alaku Ayiwulu emerges 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year

Alaku Ayiwulu emerges 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year

Rishi Sunak: 10 things to know about UK’s new Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak: 10 things to know about UK’s new Prime Minister

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack