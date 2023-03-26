ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari wants Nigerian graduates to shift focus to job creation, self-employment

Nurudeen Shotayo

The president also urged Nigerian universities to develop curriculum that will prioritise job creation and self-employment as the central principles.

President Muhammadu Buhari. (Premium Times)
President Muhammadu Buhari. (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

The president made this call at the 12th convocation ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja on Saturday, March 26, 2023.

He also called for a need for Nigerian universities to develop new curriculum that will de-emphasise employment seeking and promote the objectives of self-employment and job creation.

Buhari's words: It is government's determination to adjust the nation’s entire educational curriculum towards an emphasis on entrepreneur education and societal relevance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is gratifying to note that the National University Commission has almost completed work on comprehensive engineering of the curricular of all programmes in our universities. This should not only stimulate increased productivity but also reduce unemployment among our Youths.

While re-stating his commitment to making education affordable to all through the Open and Distance Learning mode, the president maintained that education remains the foundation of all developments be it social economic, political or religious.

Buhari said: “It is through this mode that the National Policy on education makes provision for lifelong learning that transcend all areas. My administration will continue to support the operations of NOUN by giving priority to the provisions of critical human and material infrastructure through increased annual budgetary allocations and constant interventions from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).”

Pulse reports that NOUN graduated 28,740 students, comprising 21,339 undergraduates and 7,401 post-graduates, from all the institution’s study centres across the country.

Giving a further breakdown of the graduating students during his remark, the Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi A. Peters, said 58 of the undergraduates and seven postgraduates are inmates, adding that six students will be awarded First Class, 2,306 for Second Class Upper, 11, 075 for Second Class Lower and 5,558 for Third Class.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS sends strong warning to fake news peddlers amid plot to incite violence

DSS sends strong warning to fake news peddlers amid plot to incite violence

37-year-old Commissioner for Finance wins prestigious 40 Under 40 Africa Awards: Governance category

37-year-old Commissioner for Finance wins prestigious 40 Under 40 Africa Awards: Governance category

FG confirms May 3 for commencement of 2023 Census

FG confirms May 3 for commencement of 2023 Census

Funding not enough for INEC to organise credible elections – Amadi

Funding not enough for INEC to organise credible elections – Amadi

Buhari wants Nigerian graduates to shift focus to job creation, self-employment

Buhari wants Nigerian graduates to shift focus to job creation, self-employment

Why I was angry about Soludo's governorship ambition - Obasanjo

Why I was angry about Soludo's governorship ambition - Obasanjo

Abacha’s former Deputy Oladipo Diya dies at 78

Abacha’s former Deputy Oladipo Diya dies at 78

INEC assures of credible supplementary governorship election in Adamawa

INEC assures of credible supplementary governorship election in Adamawa

Tinubu will harness human resources for better Nigeria – APC Chieftain

Tinubu will harness human resources for better Nigeria – APC Chieftain

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians