28,740 students graduate as NOUN holds 12th convocation ceremony

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Vice-Chancellor charged the graduands to diligently apply themselves in whatever capacity with integrity as true ambassadors of NOUN.

Guests and graduates at the 12th graduation ceremony of the NOUN on Saturday in Abuja.
The Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters, at the 12th convocation ceremony in Abuja, said 58 of the graduates are inmates of various Correctional Centres in the country.

Olufemi, while congratulating the students, also charged them to diligently apply themselves in whatever capacity with integrity as true ambassadors of NOUN.

According to him, every graduate should look forward with great expectation to the future, a future that holds the potential for the realisation of their dreams.

“I am delighted to inform you that it is now 20 years since the resuscitation of the National Open University of Nigeria and commencement of academic activities therein.

“This convocation therefore marks the commencement of activities to commemorate the resuscitation of the University.

“At the undergraduate level, we are presenting a total of 21,339 students, 6 students made First-Class degree; 2,306 students had Second Class Upper Division; 11,075 had Second Class Lower Division.

“5,558 had Third Class Degree, we also recorded 279 students’ Passes. We are graduating a total of 2,057 students in the Bachelor of Nursing Science Programme.

“85 of these are graduating with distinction; 1,231 are graduating with credit; while 75 are graduating with Pass degrees in the new classification system,” he said.

