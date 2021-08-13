Buhari visits Tinubu in London

The president had traveled to London in July to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021–2025).

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina had also said that the president would seize the opportunity to see his doctors in London.

Meanwhile, Tinubu had left the country for over a month and there had been unconfirmed reports that the former governor of Lagos State is sick and receiving medical treatment in London.

In a bid to debunk the rumour, governor Sanwo-Olu after visiting Tinubu in London said the politician is hale and hearty.