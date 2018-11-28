Pulse.ng logo
Go
Buhari visits injured soldiers in Maiduguri

The president visited the injured troops after addressing soldiers at the battlefields to further boost their morale.

President Muhammadu Buhari visiting injured troops in Maiduguri, Borno State on November 28, 2018 play President Muhammadu Buhari visiting injured troops in Maiduguri, Borno State on November 28, 2018 (Twitter/MBuhari)

President Muhammadu Buhari met injured troops of the Nigerian Army during a visit to Maiduguri, on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

The president had earlier arrived in the Borno State capital to declare open the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference.

The conference had been moved from its initial location of Benin, Edo State, in light of the recent killing of over 100 soldiers when terrorists overran the 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele village in Guzamala local government area of Borno during an attack on November 18.

The president visited the injured troops after addressing soldiers at the battlefields to further boost their morale in the fight against terrorist group, Boko Haram, in the northeast region.

The president took to his Twitter account (@MBuhari) to commend troops fighting to keep the country safe.

"Today in Maiduguri I visited our wounded troops. Across the Northeast we have officers and men fighting bravely and tirelessly to keep our country safe from terrorism and violence. I salute their sacrifice on our behalf. And may the souls of the fallen rest in peace," he posted.

While speaking earlier at the conference, the president noted that the officers and soldiers who are 'fighting against the curse of terrorism in the northeast' deserve all the attention that the nation's leadership can demonstrate.

He said security remains one of the cardinal objectives of his administration and promised that no effort will be spared to support troops, including reviewing their welfare package.

"I want to assure you that, as your commander in chief, I will do everything within my powers to continue empowering you by providing all the necessary equipment for you to prevail on the field.

"I also want you to be aware that I'm currently looking into measures to improve your entitlements and welfare generally," he said.

While concluding his speech on Wednesday, the president urged troops to not be distracted by any speculations and focus on finishing off the terrorist group.

"I want to encourage our troops not to be distracted by whatever speculations but remain focused and committed to the task of eliminating Boko Haram from the face of the earth," he said.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

