Buhari unhappy with beheading of 2 policemen in southeast

Inspector Emmanuel Akubo and Inspector Rufai Adamu, identified as the victims, were abducted alongside ASP Francis Idoko on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

A video showing the beheading of the officers was shared online a day later, sparking reactions of horror.

Buhari said in a statement released on Tuesday, November 30 that they were murdered by 'misguided separatist elements'.

"President Buhari sends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, praying for God’s comfort in their deep sorrow," an official statement read.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday, November 29 accused separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), of killing the officers.

He said the abduction was ordered by one Chinonso Okafor, and the beheading of the officers carried out by an IPOB operative he referred to as 'Gentle'.

"Chinonso Okafor, the most influential commander of ESN in charge of Imo and Anambra States, as well as 'Gentle' and all those who perpetrated the abhorrent act will be made to face swift and sure justice," he said.

IPOB has for years agitated for the secession of the south east region from Nigeria, and was designated a terrorist organisation in 2017.

Since the creation of its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the group has been blamed by authorities for the spike in insecurity in the south east since last year.

The wave of violence has especially targeted security agents, dozens of whom have been killed in coordinated attacks.

Mohammed said on Monday the group's violent streak invalidates recent calls for a political solution to its agitation for an independent nation.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, pleaded not guilty to an amended seven-count charge bordering on terrorism during a court appearance in Abuja last month.