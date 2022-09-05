RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari trusts our security agencies – Lai Mohammed

Ima Elijah

Lai said Nigeria is not done fighting insecurity...

Lai Mohammed [Businessday]

Mohammed disclosed this in a press release on Monday, September 05, 2022, morning at Abuja, following the first in a series of briefings on the backdrop of security challenges bedeviling the country.

What happened earlier: President Buhari had recently issued directives to the military to crush those terrorising the country in the face of the increasing rate of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

What he said: According to him, when many called for the use of foreign mercenaries to tackle the challenges, especially terrorism and banditry, President Buhari never wavered in his belief in the ability of our gallant men and women in uniform to rise to the occasion, and rise to the occasion they did.

‘‘When many threw their arms up in the air and felt it was all over, President Buhari remained resolute. When many called for foreign mercenaries to tackle the challenges, especially terrorism and banditry, President Buhari never wavered in his belief in the ability of our gallant men and women in uniform to rise to the occasion and rise to the occasion they did,” he said.

Nigeria is winning terrorism: Mohammed said the security forces are winning the fight against insecurity and terrorism, adding that the President Buhari’s regime would stop at nothing in securing lives and property of Nigerians.

According to him, never again will terrorists and bandits and their cohorts hold sway in our country.

He said, “As you are all aware, the issue of security has dominated our national discourse in recent times, against the background of the terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in the North-East, North-West and North Central; separatist violence and crude oil theft in the South-East and South-South as well as cultism, armed robbery and sundry crimes in the South-West."

Lai said Nigeria is not done fighting insecurity. He said the terrorists and bandits in Nigeria will all soon be crushed.

“We are therefore not saying the battle is over. No. What we are saying is that our military and other security agents have been able to contain the daunting security challenges we face, and that the worst is indeed over. We have now put the terrorists, bandits and their ilk on the run and we will not relent until they have been crushed.”

What you should know: The insecurity Nigeria is presently facing is the greatest challenge the country has had to deal with since the civil war of 1967 to 1970, the federal government has said.

