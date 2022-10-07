RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari tries to fix ASUU strike, proposes N470bn as settlement

Ima Elijah

The President said FG alone can’t fund tertiary education...

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this on Friday, October 07, 2022, during the budget presentation to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Buhari said his government noted “with dismay the crisis that has paralysed activities in the public universities in the country.

He stated that he “expected the staff of these institutions to show a better appreciation of the current state of affairs in the country. In the determined effort to resolve the issue, we have provided a total of 470.0 billion in the 2023 budget from our constrained resources, for revitalization and salary enhancements in the tertiary institutions.”

Buhari also said it is instructive to note that the government alone cannot provide the resources required for funding tertiary education.

“In most countries, the cost of education is jointly shared between the government and the people, especially at the tertiary level. It is imperative therefore that we introduce a more sustainable model of funding tertiary education.”

He added that “the government remains committed to the implementation of agreements reached with staff unions within available resources. This is why we have remained resolute that we will not sign any agreement that we would be unable to implement. Individual institutions would be encouraged to keep faith with any agreement reached in due course to ensure stability in the educational sector.”

What you should know: Funding for the revitalisation of public universities. The Federal Government, in its agreement entered with the union in 2009 and 2013, agreed to inject a total of N1.3 trillion into public universities in six tranches, starting from 2013.

Only N200 billion has been released since 2013, leaving a balance of 1.1 trillion.

President Buhari is proposing a settlement less than half of N1.1 trillion

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

