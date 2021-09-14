RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari transmits bills on arms control, explosives to NASS

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The bills were accompanied by two separate letters by the President.

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan (right) [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan (right) [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted two executive bills to the National Assembly seeking to control proliferation of arms, as well as regulate importation of explosives into the country.

Recommended articles

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

Lawan said that the bills - Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021 and Explosives Bill 2021 were accompanied by two separate letters dated August 26 and August 27 by the President.

He said that Buhari in the letter on explosive bill said that the request for consideration of the bill was made pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said that the explosives bill 2021 sought to repeal the Explosives Act 1964 and enact the Explosives Act, to regulate the manufacture, storage, possession, use, distribution, purchase, sale, transportation, importation, and exportation of explosives and for related matters.

Lawan added that Buhari in the second letter, urged the Senate to consider the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021, to curb the security challenge in the country.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari transmits bills on arms control, explosives to NASS

EFCC warns hotels to stop helping Yahoo Boys and start reporting them

UNIBEN students block highway over N20,000 late registration charge

Senate committed to working for Nigerians - Lawan

Gbajabiamila has no plans to fight Sanwo-Olu for Lagos Governor's seat

Sit-at-home order in South-East counter-productive, says Orji Kalu

Akeredolu approves Deji Akure as Chairman, Ondo State Council Of Obas

VAT bill scales second reading at Ogun House of Assembly

President Buhari wants to borrow $4bn, €710m

Trending

President Buhari's Imo trousers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Imo state. (Channels)

Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government

Charges against Nnamdi Kanu include terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, and others [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

How Rivers and Lagos could change Nigeria's tax landscape [Pulse Explainer]

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter@NyesomWike]

As Buhari visits Imo today, Police warn IPOB against disruption

President Muhammadu Buhari(M) with former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha(R) and Governor Hope Uzodinma (L) during the electioneering campaigns [innonews]