Buhari to intervene in Mali-Cote d’Ivoire face-off over detention of soldiers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to promoting peace and harmony in West Africa.

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

The face-off emanated from the detention of 49 Ivoirien soldiers by Mali for “unlawful entry’’.

Three of them, females, have been released, leaving 46 others still in detention in Mali.

Cote D’Ivoire has condemned the act as “hostage taking’’, threatening to take action.

The development led to the intervention by ECOWAS leaders as advocated by the ECOWAS Special Envoy on the situation in Mali, ex-President Jonathan.

Adesina quoted President Buhari as pledging an initiative by Nigeria to immediately resolve the impasse.

