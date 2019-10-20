President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a stern warning to state governments that create unnecessary impediment in the allocation of land for projects or refuse to cooperate with contractors.

The President gave the warning on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

Buhari said some local communities in some states frustrate contractors by making impossible demands for land compensations and even go as far as chasing them from sites.

He said, “The idea of chasing away contractors on site or making undue demands from them by local communities or the deliberate actions of state governments to frustrate the allocation of lands for federal projects is an antithesis of the people’s welfare.

“To compound matters, contractors kept away from site often make further demands for payment whenever they return to site.”

“By denying the federal government lands for projects and creating unnecessary obstacles for the execution of these projects, it may be unfair to turn around and accuse the same Federal Government of marginalising people in terms of projects allocation.

“When it comes to the welfare of the people, governments at all levels should be united by the common goal of improving the well being of the people, regardless of political affiliation.

“It is, therefore, impossible to spread Federal Government projects when petty demands or politics is allowed to override the higher interest of the people.”

Recall that in September, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola alleged that some communities in the south-east demanded N100 billion compensation over the construction of Second Niger Bridge.

Meanwhile, President Buhari had directed ministers to resolve all land issues threatening projects under their supervision. He added that if the issues remain unsolved, the project be relocated to other states.