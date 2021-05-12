'We should pray against kidnapping, banditry,' Buhari tells Nigerians in Eid message

Many parts of Nigeria are troubled by violent attacks by terrorists and bandits who have killed thousands and displaced tens of thousands from their communities.

In a message to mark the Eid Al Fitr following the completion of a period of fasting by Muslims, Buhari said unity is important to combat the nation's challenges.

The president said Nigerians must never succumb to division, and must live peacefully with one another to the benefit of a united country.

"We should jointly pray against the tragic incidents of kidnapping and banditry and the desperate quest for political power expressed through blackmail against the existence of our country as a united entity," he said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Buhari urged political and religious leaders as well as traditional rulers to encourage Nigerians to turn towards one another in love and compassion.

The president had over the past week held numerous security meetings with service chiefs to find a lasting solution to insecurity in the country.

The 78-year-old's National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, announced on Tuesday, May 11 that he had directed security agencies to deal decisively with those causing mayhem in any part of the country.

"President Buhari's approach to dealing with this problem basically is that he recognises that his primary responsibility is ensuring national survival in a hostile environment," Monguno said.