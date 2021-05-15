Buhari tasks spiritual leaders to mobilise followers against crimes

The Sultan originated the call to felicitate with the President on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the observance of the Eid prayers.

The president called for continuous dialogue between the leaders of the two major faiths for peace and stability to reign in the country.

He commended the Sultan for his effective leadership of the Muslim Ummah and credited him with the unity of the community sustained under his watch.

On his part, the Sultan pledged his commitment to the continued existence of the country as one geo-political entity.