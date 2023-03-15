ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari swears in 7 ICPC board members

Ima Elijah

Buhari re-administered the oath of office to the ICPC members...

President Muhammadu Buhari (Channels TV)
President Muhammadu Buhari (Channels TV)

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari swore in seven board members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for a four-year term.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the State House in Abuja, following the morning Federal Executive meeting.

During the ceremony, Buhari re-administered the oath of office to the ICPC members who were being re-appointed and urged them to perform their duties with diligence and commitment.

The members include: Justice Adamu Bello (retd.), Katsina State; Hannatu Mohammed (Jigwa State), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State), Obiora Igwedibia (Anambra State), Dr. Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State), Yahaya Dauda (Nasarawa State), and Grace Chinda (Rivers State).

What you should know: The core mandate of the ICPC is to prohibit and prescribe punishment for corrupt practices and other related offences. The duties of the Commission are paraphrased in the following: To enlist and foster public support in combating corruption.

