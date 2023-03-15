Buhari swears in 7 ICPC board members

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari swore in seven board members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for a four-year term.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the State House in Abuja, following the morning Federal Executive meeting.
During the ceremony, Buhari re-administered the oath of office to the ICPC members who were being re-appointed and urged them to perform their duties with diligence and commitment.
The members include: Justice Adamu Bello (retd.), Katsina State; Hannatu Mohammed (Jigwa State), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State), Obiora Igwedibia (Anambra State), Dr. Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State), Yahaya Dauda (Nasarawa State), and Grace Chinda (Rivers State).
What you should know: The core mandate of the ICPC is to prohibit and prescribe punishment for corrupt practices and other related offences. The duties of the Commission are paraphrased in the following: To enlist and foster public support in combating corruption.
