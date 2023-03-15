Buhari swears in 7 ICPC board members

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the State House in Abuja, following the morning Federal Executive meeting.

During the ceremony, Buhari re-administered the oath of office to the ICPC members who were being re-appointed and urged them to perform their duties with diligence and commitment.

What you should know: The core mandate of the ICPC is to prohibit and prescribe punishment for corrupt practices and other related offences. The duties of the Commission are paraphrased in the following: To enlist and foster public support in combating corruption.