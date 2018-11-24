Pulse.ng logo
Go
Buhari summons service chiefs over killings of soldiers

Buhari summons service chiefs over killings of soldiers

The News Agency of Nigeria reliably gathered that the urgent meeting was necessitated by the latest security developments across the battle fields in the North East region of the country.

  Published: 2018-11-24
PDP says south-east region favours its candidate Atiku over President Buhari play Buhari summons service chiefs over Metele attack, army speaks (Twitter/APCNigeria)

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Service Chiefs to an emergency security meeting over the reported killing of some Nigerian soldiers by Boko Haram sect along the Nigeria-Chad border on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably gathered that the urgent meeting was necessitated by the latest security developments across the battle fields in the North East region of the country.

A reliable source, who preferred not to be named, confirmed this development to NAN in Abuja on Friday.

Nigeria, Cameroon military partner to tackle Boko Haram play

Nigeria, Cameroon military partner to tackle Boko Haram

(Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy)

 

NAN learnt that Federal Government pronouncement on the latest victims of Boko Haram insurgency was being delayed because families of the victims were being identified and contacted.

“The President has called an urgent meeting with the Service Chiefs.

“And the families of the latest victims of the Boko Haram are being identified and contacts made before a government pronouncement on the tragic attacks.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram: Buhari dispatches Defence Minister to Chad for emergency security meeting

“This, it is understood is the reason for the silence of the government over the incident,’’ the source added.

