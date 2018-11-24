news

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Service Chiefs to an emergency security meeting over the reported killing of some Nigerian soldiers by Boko Haram sect along the Nigeria-Chad border on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably gathered that the urgent meeting was necessitated by the latest security developments across the battle fields in the North East region of the country.

A reliable source, who preferred not to be named, confirmed this development to NAN in Abuja on Friday.

NAN learnt that Federal Government pronouncement on the latest victims of Boko Haram insurgency was being delayed because families of the victims were being identified and contacted.

“The President has called an urgent meeting with the Service Chiefs.

“And the families of the latest victims of the Boko Haram are being identified and contacts made before a government pronouncement on the tragic attacks.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram: Buhari dispatches Defence Minister to Chad for emergency security meeting

“This, it is understood is the reason for the silence of the government over the incident,’’ the source added.