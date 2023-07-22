Buhari, Shettima, Dangote, storm Maiduguri for marriage of Gov Zulum’s son
The marriage, at Maiduguri Central Mosque, was conducted by Chief Imam of Borno, Zanna Laisu.
The serving governors at the event include that of Lagos, Yobe, Kwara, Gombe, Bauchi, Katsina, Ogun, Niger, Jigawa and Niger.
Other dignitaries include National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Mohammed Indimi, Mele Kyari, Nasir El-Rufai, Abdullahi Ganduje, members of the National Assembly, and traditional rulers from within and outside Borno, led by the Shehu of Borno.
Former President Buhari stood in as the groom’s representative (Wali).
