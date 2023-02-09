Buhari sets up committee to handle power transfer to next President
The transition council will midwife the transfer of power between the Buhari-led government and its successor.
This is also as the President signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.
The Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 makes provision for the institutionalisation of a legal framework that would create a seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another.
This was contained in a statement on Thursday, February 9, 2023, by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary General of the Federation, Willie Bassey, who said the President has appointed the the SGF, Boss Mustapha, to head the council.
The Council would be inaugurated by the SGF on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Conference Hall of the SGF.
Below are the members of the Committee:
- Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Chairman
- Head of the Civil Service of the Federation
- Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice
- Permanent Secretaries of the following Ministries and Offices:
Defence
Interior
Finance, Budget and National Planning
Foreign Affairs
Information and Culture
Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)
- Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs
- Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)
- General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)
- Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)
- State House
- National Security Adviser
- Chief of Defence Staff
- Inspector-General of Police
- Director General, National Intelligence Agency
- Director General, State Security Services
- Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria
