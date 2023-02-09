Buhari sets up committee to handle power transfer to next President

This is also as the President signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.

The Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 makes provision for the institutionalisation of a legal framework that would create a seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday, February 9, 2023, by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary General of the Federation, Willie Bassey, who said the President has appointed the the SGF, Boss Mustapha, to head the council.

The Council would be inaugurated by the SGF on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Conference Hall of the SGF.

Below are the members of the Committee:

Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Chairman

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice

Permanent Secretaries of the following Ministries and Offices:

Defence

Interior

Finance, Budget and National Planning

Foreign Affairs

Information and Culture

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)