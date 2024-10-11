ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari sends 10 ex-ministers to condole Tallen over only son’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prayers were said for the repose of the soul of the deceased, Garba Shehu, Buhari’s former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, stated on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Richard, the only son of the one-time deputy governor of Plateau, died aged 41 on Sunday in Abuja after a brief illness.

The delegation was led by former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who delivered the condolence message.

Buhari described the deceased as “a gem and a rising star.”

“He has passed away, and it is very saddening,” the former President said.

He urged the grieving mother and family to take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired the late Richard.

The delegation was made up of former Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Power (State), Jedy Agba; Niger Delta, Umana Umana; and Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo.

The others were ex-Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Transportation, Muazu Jaji; and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

