Buhari seeks confirmation of 12 nominees for Governing Board of NEDC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president expressed hope that his request “will receive the usual expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Senate.”

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)
According to a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, on Friday in Abuja, the president’s request is contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Ahmed Lawan dated May 3.

‘‘In accordance with the provision of Part 1, section 2(5)(b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment Act, 2017, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of 12 nominees as tabulated below, in the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission.

‘‘The Senate is invited to note that the tenure of the current Governing Board of the North East Development Commission will end on 7th May, 2023,” the president said in the letter.

The nominees include: Bashir Bukar Baale, Chairman, (North East, Yobe); Suwaiba Idris Baba, Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs, (North East, Taraba); Musa Yashi, Executive Director, Administration and Finance, (North East, Bauchi) and Dr Ismaila Maksha, Executive Director, Operations (North East, Adamawa).

Others are: Umar Hashidu, MD/CEO, (North East, Gombe); Grema Ali, member, (North East, Borno); Onyeka Gospel-Tony, member, (South East); Hailmary Ogolo Aipoh, member, (South-South) and retired Air Commodore Babatunde Akanbi, member, (South West).

Other nominees include, Mustapha Ahmed Ibrahim, member, (North West); Hadiza Maina, member, (North Central) and a representative from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Shehu quoted the president as expressing hope that his request "will receive the usual expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Senate."

