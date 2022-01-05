RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari says there’s possibility of political solution in Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The President had in November said the best thing was to subject him to the system.

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu and President Muhammadu Buhari (Peoples Gazette)
IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu and President Muhammadu Buhari (Peoples Gazette)

President Muhammadu Buhari says there is a possibility of political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s trial.

Recommended articles

The president said this in a pre-recorded interview with Channels TV aired on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is currently being tried over charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

Some Igbo elders led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi had in November 2021, visited the president to plead for political solution to Kanu’s trial.

Reacting to the elders’ plea, Buhari said "the best thing was to subject him to the system".

Reiterating this position during the interview, the president said Kanu is being given an opportunity to defend himself in court.

He said, “Kanu’s case is with the judiciary. But what I wonder is when Kanu was in Europe abusing this administration, I never thought he would voluntarily come and defend himself on the accusations.

“So we are giving Kanu an opportunity to defend himself in our system, not to be abusing us from Europe as if he was not a Nigerian. Let him come here and criticise us here.

“His case is with the judiciary, let him be listened to.”

But when asked about the possibility for political solution to the IPOB leader’s case, the president replied affirmatively.

“There is a possibility of political solution. If people behave themselves, all well and good but you can’t go to a foreign country and keep on sending incorrect economic and security problems against our country and thinking that you would not account for what you have been doing. Let him account for what he has been doing,” Buhari said.

Kanu is currently in the custody of the and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, for continuation of his trial.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'If I have a favourite for 2023, I'll keep it secret' - Buhari

'If I have a favourite for 2023, I'll keep it secret' - Buhari

Buhari says there’s possibility of political solution in Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Buhari says there’s possibility of political solution in Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Buhari says 2023 election is not his problem

Buhari says 2023 election is not his problem

FG finally declares bandits as terrorists

FG finally declares bandits as terrorists

IPOB promises to showcase achievements on Biafra struggle soon

IPOB promises to showcase achievements on Biafra struggle soon

FG introduces excise duty on non-alcoholic beverages

FG introduces excise duty on non-alcoholic beverages

2023 election is Nigeria's last chance - Moghalu

2023 election is Nigeria's last chance - Moghalu

Lekan Balogun is the new Olubadan of Ibadan

Lekan Balogun is the new Olubadan of Ibadan

Gov Akeredolu laments withdrawal of soldiers from prisons in Ondo

Gov Akeredolu laments withdrawal of soldiers from prisons in Ondo

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

Second Niger bridge 78 per cent completed – FG

Second Niger bridge