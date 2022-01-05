Buhari says there’s possibility of political solution in Nnamdi Kanu’s case

The president said this in a pre-recorded interview with Channels TV aired on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is currently being tried over charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

Some Igbo elders led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi had in November 2021, visited the president to plead for political solution to Kanu’s trial.

Reacting to the elders’ plea, Buhari said "the best thing was to subject him to the system".

Reiterating this position during the interview, the president said Kanu is being given an opportunity to defend himself in court.

He said, “Kanu’s case is with the judiciary. But what I wonder is when Kanu was in Europe abusing this administration, I never thought he would voluntarily come and defend himself on the accusations.

“So we are giving Kanu an opportunity to defend himself in our system, not to be abusing us from Europe as if he was not a Nigerian. Let him come here and criticise us here.

“His case is with the judiciary, let him be listened to.”

But when asked about the possibility for political solution to the IPOB leader’s case, the president replied affirmatively.

“There is a possibility of political solution. If people behave themselves, all well and good but you can’t go to a foreign country and keep on sending incorrect economic and security problems against our country and thinking that you would not account for what you have been doing. Let him account for what he has been doing,” Buhari said.