Buhari says he's disappointed in Nigerian media

Buhari is disappointed in Nigerian media for underreporting achievement in agriculture

The president is not happy that his government is not given enough credit for allegedly achieving food security.

Buhari says he's disappointed in Nigerian media play President Muhammadu Buhari (Twitter/@AsoRock)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his disappointment in the Nigerian media for their refusal to adequately report the achievement of his administration in the agricultural sector.

While hosting young political appointees and supporters of his administration during a dinner at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, he said his government has not been given enough credit for achieving food security, according to a report by The Punch.

He boasted that his administration's "Go back to the land" programme made agriculture so attractive that people abandoned white collar jobs for farmlands.

He said, "I'm very disappointed in the Nigerian press. They didn't give this government the credit of the 'Go back to the land' programme. We have cut down the importation of rice by at least 90 per cent."

The president further hailed his appointment of Audu Ogbeh as the Minister of Agriculture, noting that no better person could have filled the position.

He said, "Ogbeh went to a bank, borrowed money and invested in agriculture. He suffered but eventually, he paid the money. So, you cannot have a better person than somebody who has suffered in the sector."

Buhari's relationship with the Nigerian media has been a rather frosty one and he's been relentlessly accused of being hostile towards press freedom in the country.

The president has only conducted one media chat since his inauguration in 2015, but regularly speaks to the foreign media when he travels out of the country.

