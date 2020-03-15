Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman Femi Adesina in Abuja on Sunday, rejoiced with the editor, dramatist and activist, who served as Private Secretary to the Premier of Western Nigeria and foremost nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo,

While congratulating Ofeimun for the honour he brings to the country, and the inspiration he gives to many, the president extolled Ofeimun’s resilient spirit, discipline, focus and his unquenchable love for knowledge, attributes that catapulted him into the spotlight at a young age.

Buhari lauded Ofeimun for bringing fame at home and abroad, and many recognitions and awards for his colourful creative works, particularly in poetry and dance drama, commending him for such an admirable pedigree at 70.

He also felicitated with family, friends and professional colleagues of the former President of the Association of Nigerian Authors, who had consistently rolled out drums at every landmark age to give him deserved honour.

The president prayed that almighty God would grant Ofeimun longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep sharing his talent with the world.