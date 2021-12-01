RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes Ogbonnaya Onu at 70

President Buhari lauded the minister for devoting energy for the unity, progress and development of the nation.

Ogbonnaya Onu and President Muhammadu Buhari (PG)
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday felicitated author, engineer, former governor of Abia and current Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, as he turns 70 Dec. 1.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja, the president celebrated “the accomplished politician and administrator as a gentleman who has over time proved to be a dedicated patriot in words and deeds.”

“Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, as a true leader, you have continued to use your wisdom and knowledge to champion the cause of your people.

At all times, you display a great understanding and provide deep insights regarding the complexities of our fatherland.

“I rejoice with you, your family and friends on this landmark celebration.

“As you continue to espouse a prosperous and a technologically driven Nigeria, my prayer is that God Almighty will bless you with longer years in good health in the service of the country,” the president remarked.

