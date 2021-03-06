The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

Buhari wished the former president, who had served the country with loyalty and huge dedication, continued good health and happiness.

According to him, the nation will continue to look up to the former president for wisdom and statesmanship.

While family, Nigerians and friends around the world celebrate the former president, Buhari prayed God to sustain him with greater wisdom and strength to continue his good works for the country.