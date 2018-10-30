Buhari salutes Oba of Lagos at 75

news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja felicitated with the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu on his 75 birthday.

He said the government was proud of his contributions to Nigeria’s development.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement said Buhari via a telephone conversation, commended the royal father’s courage and unwavering commitment to the unity and peace of the country.

According to the president, Akiolu always speaks the truth to people in power.

The President told the Oba of Lagos that his wisdom in tackling issues and encouraging civic responsibility in his domain had brought pride to the country.

ALSO READ: Arewa youths want Buhari disqualified from 2019 election over WAEC controversy

Buhari prayed that God would grant Akiolu longer life and more wisdom to keep serving his people and the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akiolu had spent 32 years as a Police officer, rising to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of police before ascending his fathers’ throne in May, 2003.