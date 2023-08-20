ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari sad over killing of 'brave' soldiers, helicopter crash in Niger

Nurudeen Shotayo

Buhari also expressed heartfelt condolences to President Tinubu and the families of the deceased officers.

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari [Punch]
Former President, Muhammadu Buhari [Punch]

The former President expressed his anguish in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

“I am saddened by the helicopter accident, following the tragic ambush in which we have lost our brave army personnel,” the statement partly read.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.”

He also expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces of the Federation and the families of the deceased.

“With the soldier-discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome,” the former president added.

This comes following confirmation by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, August 17, 2023, that no fewer than 36 officers died in the ambush of troops in Niger State and the helicopter crash that occurred last Monday.

Some gallant troops of the Nigerian Army paid the supreme price when insurgents laid an ambush for them in the Zungeru area of Niger.

Sadly, a Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed on Monday in the Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Meanwhile, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, has warned the public to be wary of propaganda by terrorists and remain patriotic while an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

