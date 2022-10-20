RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari sacks NDDC administrator Effiong Akwa

Bayo Wahab

Akwa was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as NDDC interim administrator in December 2020.

According to a statement on Thursday, October 20, 2022, the president also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC by the Director of Press at the Ministry Of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe.

The statement reads, “Mr Akwa was appointed interim administrator of the Commission for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded.

“President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

“The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval”.

It would be recalled that following his appointment as NDDC boss, some Ijaw youths protested against it.

The youths argued that rather than appointing him as the sole administrator of the NDDC, the president should put a substantive management board in place.

