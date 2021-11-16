Buhari returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks away in Europe, South Africa

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president's Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, and other government functionaries were at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja to welcome the president.

While in Scotland, the Nigerian leader delivered his national statement at COP26 Leaders' Summit in Glasgow and held bilateral meetings with some world leaders.

The president was also in Paris on November 9 on an official visit as guest of President Emmanuel Macron at Palais de l'Élysée.

He also attended the three-day Paris Peace Forum (PPF) from November 11 to 13.

Buhari and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, met and discussed issues of mutual interest for both countries.

The discussions focused particularly on strengthening economic ties, improving partnership on security, and working jointly on education, health and halting the threats of COVID-19 to the global economy.

While in Paris, the president also attended the Nigeria International Partnership Forum (NIPF), which brought together the Nigerian and French governments as well as their private sectors in wide-ranging discussions.

President Buhari had attended the inauguration of the second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 on Monday.