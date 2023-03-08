ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari returns from Qatar, arrives Daura for Saturday’s elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria on Wednesday after a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, where he participated in the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, LCDs.

The conference was aimed at finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger, weak infrastructure, poor health facilities and climate change, among other problems.

The President, as usual, used the opportunity of the trip to foster closer relations with foreign leaders and promote the nation’s engagements at regional and global level.

He also met with Nigerian professionals residing in Qatar.

On arrival in Katsina, Buhari was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by Gov. Aminu Masari and his cabinet members and he proceeded to his hometown, Daura, via a chopper.

Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesman, in a statement on Wednesday, said the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk and members of the Emirate Council were at the helipad to welcome the president.

Shehu said the president would remain in Daura until after the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

News Agency Of Nigeria

