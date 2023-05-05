The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari renews appointment of trustees of Police Trust Fund

News Agency Of Nigeria

Members of the board were first appointed in May 2020 for an initial term of three years.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter:Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter:Presidency]

Recommended articles

The Ministry of Police Affairs stated on Friday in Abuja that the renewed appointment takes effect from May 19, pursuant to the NPTF (Establishment) Act, 2019.

It added that the reappointment followed the remarkable performance of the board as evident in the deepening of policing and internal security in Nigeria.

Members of the board were first appointed in May 2020 for an initial term of three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are Suleiman Abba, Chairman and Abdullahi Bala, Executive Secretary and a representative each of the Ministries of Police Affairs, Justice and that of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Others are Mansur Ahmed, representing the Organised Private Sector, Michael Adebiyi, representing Civil Society Organisations and the Inspector-General of Police, representing the Nigeria Police Force.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu university VC offers scholarship to JAMB best student in 2023 UTME

Enugu university VC offers scholarship to JAMB best student in 2023 UTME

Cultists will now be charged for terrorism in Ogun State - Abiodun

Cultists will now be charged for terrorism in Ogun State - Abiodun

We have no business with collated results – INEC REC

We have no business with collated results – INEC REC

Over 30 minutes phone calls increases high blood pressure – Research

Over 30 minutes phone calls increases high blood pressure – Research

Lagos govt. seals, demolishes Banana Island buildings

Lagos govt. seals, demolishes Banana Island buildings

Buhari renews appointment of trustees of Police Trust Fund

Buhari renews appointment of trustees of Police Trust Fund

What actually caused Alaba Market fire incident - Police

What actually caused Alaba Market fire incident - Police

Rights group opposes move to delete inactive voters from INEC register

Rights group opposes move to delete inactive voters from INEC register

Ekweremadu is first in UK history jailed under Modern Slavery Act

Ekweremadu is first in UK history jailed under Modern Slavery Act

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president