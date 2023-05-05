Buhari renews appointment of trustees of Police Trust Fund

The Ministry of Police Affairs stated on Friday in Abuja that the renewed appointment takes effect from May 19, pursuant to the NPTF (Establishment) Act, 2019.

It added that the reappointment followed the remarkable performance of the board as evident in the deepening of policing and internal security in Nigeria.

Members of the board were first appointed in May 2020 for an initial term of three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are Suleiman Abba, Chairman and Abdullahi Bala, Executive Secretary and a representative each of the Ministries of Police Affairs, Justice and that of Finance, Budget and National Planning.