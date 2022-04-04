RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari remains committed to projects delivery till his last day in office-BMO

Inspite of having few months left in his tenure in office, President Muhammadu Buhari will not relent in his commitment to delivering on quality projects, according to the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO).

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group described the latest approvals by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as a major demonstration of faith by the Buhari administration to complete all ongoing projects and begin new ones.

“In line with its commitment to leave the country better than he met it, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration on Wednesday, approved various contracts running into N33.81billion for projects in two ministries and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“A large chunk of the approval went to the rehabilitation of highways and roads including the Uturu-Isikwato-Akara road in Abia state; Kwara-Peta-Milda road in Borno state and the Zaria-Funtua section of the Zaria-Sokoto-Birnin Kebbi highway which cuts across four states in North West Nigeria.

“We invite Nigerians to note that the completion period for the delivery of these road projects is 24 months, yet the Buhari administration has barely 13 months left in office so it is clear that this President would work till his last day in the State House.

“Still on infrastructure, there is a cabinet approval for an access road with associated drainage works as well as a 5 megawatt power plant in the Special Economic Zone being created in Lekki, Lagos state.

“Also worthy of note is the approval for lie detector equipment for the NDLEA which has been revived on Buhari’s watch and is now becoming what it was meant to be in the first place.

“So while the administration is going ahead with major projects like the Second Niger Bridge, it is clearly not resting on its oars, on either fronts,” the statement said.

BMO added that even while ensuring that more projects see the light of day, the government is not compromising on quality.

“A typical example of this could be seen in the transition from laterite-based pavement to cement-based, concrete-mixed, stone-based pavement for the Zaria-Funtua section of the Zaria-Sokoto-Birnin Kebbi highway.

“It is noteworthy that there are provisions for extensive drainage works in many of the ongoing projects as well as the new approvals in order to accommodate increasing rain flow and new flooding patterns the country is witnessing in recent times.

“This is a major departure from the past where many roads are constructed without much thought for climatic change or even a proper drainage system”.

BMO said that the President would keep to the terms of his contract with Nigerians on improving infrastructure and human capital development

