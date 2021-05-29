Buhari receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
The president received his first dose of the vaccine in March.
Buhari, according to Bashir Ahmad, his Special Assistant on New Media received the vaccine at his official residence, at the State House, Abuja, on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Recall that on Saturday, March 6, President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo received their first doses of the vaccine before television cameras to demonstrate to the nation that the vaccines are safe.
The President was inoculated with the vaccine by his Chief Personal Physician, Dr Shuaib Rafindadi Sanusi, while the Vice President was inoculated by Dr Nicholas Odifre, his personal physician.
After receiving the vaccine, the president said, “I have received my first jab and I wish to recommend it to all eligible Nigerians to do same so that we can be protected from the virus.”
