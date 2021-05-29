Buhari receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Buhari, according to Bashir Ahmad, his Special Assistant on New Media received the vaccine at his official residence, at the State House, Abuja, on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Recall that on Saturday, March 6, President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo received their first doses of the vaccine before television cameras to demonstrate to the nation that the vaccines are safe.

The President was inoculated with the vaccine by his Chief Personal Physician, Dr Shuaib Rafindadi Sanusi, while the Vice President was inoculated by Dr Nicholas Odifre, his personal physician.