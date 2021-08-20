Buhari reappoints Oloyede for 5 more years as JAMB registrar

The reappointment was based on the recommendation of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the Ministry of Education announced in a statement on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The president also approved the reappointment of Prof. Abubakar Rasheed as the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

"The two appointments are for a tenure of five (5) years each, with effect from 1st August, 2021," the statement read.

Dr Hamid Bobboyi was also reappointed as the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second tenure of four years.