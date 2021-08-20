President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Prof. Ishaq Oloyede as the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).
Buhari reappoints Oloyede for 5 more years as JAMB registrar
Oloyede's tenure as JAMB registrar will now end in 2026.
The reappointment was based on the recommendation of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the Ministry of Education announced in a statement on Friday, August 20, 2021.
The president also approved the reappointment of Prof. Abubakar Rasheed as the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).
"The two appointments are for a tenure of five (5) years each, with effect from 1st August, 2021," the statement read.
Dr Hamid Bobboyi was also reappointed as the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second tenure of four years.
The president had previously similarly reappointed Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), and Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre.
