Buhari presides over FEC as Osinbajo joins meeting after surgery

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo also joined the meeting physically for the first time since he underwent surgery following an injury he sustained while playing squash.

Osinbajo, who underwent surgical operation on July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, had been attending FEC meetings virtually from his official residence in Abuja while recuperating from the surgery.

Others in attendance of the meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno and the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, Communications and Digital, Isa Patanmi, Humanitarian, Disaster Management and Social Development Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, are also in attendance.

Others are, Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare; Agriculture and Rural Development, Mahmood Abubakar; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi and Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo.

The Ministers of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Aliyu, Environment, Ademola Adegoroye and Education, Goodluck Nana-Opia are also physically attending the meeting.

Other cabinet members are participating online from their respective offices in Abuja.

