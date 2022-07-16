Buhari pays homage to Emir of Katsina, returns to Abuja

NAN reports that the homage to the Emir of Katsina was the president’s last Sallah engagement before he departed for Abuja on Saturday.

Buhari arrived in his Daura country home in Katsina State, for Eid-el- Kabir celebrations on July 8.

While in Daura, President Buhari joined hundreds of Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers on July 9.

At the prayer ground, the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, said the president had represented the Daura Emirate and indigenes well in his service to the nation, upholding his integrity at all times and working for the collective good of all.

The president, who spoke to newsmen after the prayer, warned that all those that had unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens should reflect on their atrocities, knowing that they soiled own name and their family reputation.

President Buhari walked most of the way home from the prayer ground to felicitate with people in Daura, eliciting cheers, prayers and praises.

On July 10, the president hosted the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate for the 2023 General Elections, Sen. Bola Tinubu, who was in Daura to pay Sallah homage to the president.

Tinubu, who spoke to newsmen after his closed door meeting with the president, officially announced former Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno as his running mate.

On July 11, the president also received some governors, legislators and political leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

The visitors were in Daura to pay Sallah homage to the president.

President Buhari used the opportunity of the meeting to call on ASUU members to reconsider their position on the ongoing strike, saying “enough is enough.’’

The union began the strike on Feb. 14.

The president expressed worry that the strike would have generational consequences on families, the educational system and future development of the country.

Also on July 13, Buhari participated in the trial census in Daura, Katsina State, where he urged officials of National Population Commission (NPC) to justify government’s confidence in them by returning accurate, verifiable and dependable data.

The first phase of Census 2023 – the trial house listing and house numbering took off officially in selected local government areas of the country on Wednesday.

To mark the commencement of the exercise, the commission accredited the president in his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

The President on July 13 in Daura, Katsina State, had an emotional reunion with his primary and secondary school classmates coming to pay homage to him to mark the Sallah celebrations.

The President enquired about each individual’s wellbeing, their health and wellbeing of their family members.

Buhari also hosted the elected local government council chairmen from Katsina State, who paid him Sallah homage on July 15, where the president lauded the nation’s farmers for the record production of rice and other food commodities.

He also expressed satisfaction that the agricultural policies of the administration were working to good effect.

In his recorded remark to celebrate the African Day of Anti-Corruption on July 15, President Buhari, who is the African Anti-Corruption Champion, called for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court to try offenders.

He also urged African leaders to intensify the fight against corruption, and create more disincentives for pilfering of public funds.

The president praised African leaders for gains so far recorded, admonishing that efforts must be intensified to prosecute offenders and collect resources that had been stored in other countries.