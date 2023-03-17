ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari pays condolence visit to Emir of Daura over daughter’s demise

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by Gov. Aminu Masari and the Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu.

Buhari pays condolence visit to Emir of Daura over daughter’s demise. [Twitter:Presidency]
Buhari pays condolence visit to Emir of Daura over daughter’s demise. [Twitter:Presidency]

Recommended articles

During the visit, according to a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, Buhari paid tributes to the deceased, describing her as an epitome of motherhood who personified decency, compassion and a very good character.

The president said: “I commiserate with you on this moment of sadness for the Emir, the Emirate Council and the people of Daura.”

The Emir thanked Buhari for the visit and wished him a peaceful and successful end to his tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prayers were said for the repose of the deceased and the wellbeing of the president and the nation.

Earlier on arrival in Katsina, Buhari was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by Governor Aminu Masari and the Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu.

Others at the airport included Senator Bello Mandiya; the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i; Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dikko Radda; Speaker of the State Assembly, the Chief Judge, and members of the state Assembly and Executive Council.

The president will be participating in the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari pays condolence visit to Emir of Daura over daughter’s demise

Buhari pays condolence visit to Emir of Daura over daughter’s demise

Police order full investigation into attack on El-Rufai's convoy

Police order full investigation into attack on El-Rufai's convoy

Video of Ado Doguwa firing AK-47 was in Falgore forest – DHQ

Video of Ado Doguwa firing AK-47 was in Falgore forest – DHQ

Only 2 suspended NASS elections will hold along state polls – INEC

Only 2 suspended NASS elections will hold along state polls – INEC

Osinbajo arrives in Ikenne for Ogun governorship election

Osinbajo arrives in Ikenne for Ogun governorship election

2023 Elections: CP Adeoye reassures residents, warns trouble makers in Anambra

2023 Elections: CP Adeoye reassures residents, warns trouble makers in Anambra

Gov. Buni appeals for peaceful elections in Yobe

Gov. Buni appeals for peaceful elections in Yobe

Cross River YPP Dep. Governorship candidate, 3 others kidnapped – Police

Cross River YPP Dep. Governorship candidate, 3 others kidnapped – Police

APC denies zoning key positions of 10th National Assembly

APC denies zoning key positions of 10th National Assembly

Pulse Sports

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final and semi-final draws set the pace for a one-sided final

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final and semi-final draws set the pace for a one-sided final

Quarter-final draw: Terem Moffi's Nice face Basel, West Ham battle Gent

Quarter-final draw: Terem Moffi's Nice face Basel, West Ham battle Gent

Manchester United avoid Mourinho reunion in Europa League draw

Manchester United avoid Mourinho reunion in Europa League draw

SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa and other players who should NOT have made the squad against Guinea-Bissau

SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa and other players who should NOT have made the squad against Guinea-Bissau

Jordan Nwora battles Giannis Antetokounmpo on return as Pacers shock Bucks

Jordan Nwora battles Giannis Antetokounmpo on return as Pacers shock Bucks

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi unlocks new career milestone

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi unlocks new career milestone

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. (Tribune)

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration

Yakub Mahmood

We will ask Obidients to occupy your offices nationwide - LP warns INEC