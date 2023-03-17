Buhari pays condolence visit to Emir of Daura over daughter’s demise

During the visit, according to a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, Buhari paid tributes to the deceased, describing her as an epitome of motherhood who personified decency, compassion and a very good character.

The president said: “I commiserate with you on this moment of sadness for the Emir, the Emirate Council and the people of Daura.”

The Emir thanked Buhari for the visit and wished him a peaceful and successful end to his tenure.

Prayers were said for the repose of the deceased and the wellbeing of the president and the nation.

Earlier on arrival in Katsina, Buhari was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by Governor Aminu Masari and the Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu.

Others at the airport included Senator Bello Mandiya; the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i; Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dikko Radda; Speaker of the State Assembly, the Chief Judge, and members of the state Assembly and Executive Council.