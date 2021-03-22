The president made the condemnation in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari welcomed the dispatch of a high level team of crack investigators to the state from the Police headquarters in Abuja, urging the officers to uncover who, or whatsoever, was behind the attacks and bring them to justice.

He also expressed his sympathies, and that of the government of the federation to Ortom and Benue indigenes.

Buhari, however, maintained that the unfortunate incident must not be politicized, reiterating that ”an attack on one Nigerian is an attack on all Nigerians.”

The president directed the Police to undertake a thorough investigation into the incident involving the governor and into all such incidents affecting individuals and communities in the state.

“Let there be open and transparent investigation and whoever is linked to it should be caught and be made to face the law,” he further directed.