President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a sum of N10 billion intervention fund for the upgrade of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The president made the approval after the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said the Enugu International airport will require N10 billion to be operational again.

Sirika made the statement after news broke that works at the airport which was shut down, was yet to commence due to lack of funding,

"Given the money, we have a time frame of delivering the airport before Christmas; the choice is because we understand that people travel back home during the period and we want them to find a new airport on arrival.

“We have put before government a request of N10 billion and we believe government is doing everything possible to provide the funds," the minister was quoted as saying.

While announcing the intervention fund approval, Buhari noted that he has the assurance of the Minister of Aviation that the work will be done speedily and to the highest standards.