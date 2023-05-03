Buhari off to London to attend King Charles’ coronation

The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

King Charles ascended the British throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2023.

Buhari will be accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd), the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, the Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other senior government officials.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, the president's aide on Media and Publicity, said the Commonwealth Secretariat would take advantage of the gathering of leaders in London to host a Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries ahead of the coronation on Friday, May 5, 2023.