Buhari mourns founder of FCMB, Subomi Balogun.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina on Friday in Abuja, condoled with family members, friends, and associates of the revered businessman.

He noted that Balogun’s legacy of kindness and charity stretched into many homes, institutions, and communities, touching lives through education, health, and multiple empowerment opportunities.

Buhari affirmed that Balogun, ”through foresight, wisdom, and hard work, lived ahead of his time, by starting the First City Merchant Bank in 1983, which grew over the years, with branches across the country, and working assiduously for the take-off and success of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.”

The President noted the outpouring of testimonies on the life and times of the legendary banker, especially his towering influence in grooming many talented leaders in the sector, who had since set up their investment platforms, within and outside the country.