Buhari leaves for Saudi Arabia on official visit

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shehu said the president would be accompanied by his aides.

It will be Buhari’s last trip to the Kingdom as President, a statement issued in Abuja by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman said.

He said during the visit, the Nigerian leader would perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president last performed the Umrah in 2021.

News Agency Of Nigeria

