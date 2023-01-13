Buhari hosts Gov. Adeleke, pledges support for Osun

He said: “I had waited patiently for this appointment, and was praying fervently for it to happen. It’s a dream come true for me to see you, and have a handshake.

​ “I am a beneficiary of the new Electoral Law you signed, as it paved the way for free and fair elections, ruling out ballot box snatching and stuffing.​

“The security agencies followed your instruction to be fair and firm, and I am so proud of you. You are a true father, regardless of political party differences.”​

The governor believed that free and fair elections would be one of the greatest legacies President Buhari would bequeath to the country, as the development was already being applauded home and abroad.​

He gave his priorities in the State as development of agriculture, education, and investment drive.​

Among requests Adeleke made were; support on infrastructure development, a proposed new economic city and free trade zone, tax credit, and other Federal facilities in Osun.

The governor, who later spoke to State House correspondents, lauded President Buahri for giving his assent to the new Electoral Act, which he said paved the way for a free and fair elections in the country.

Adeleke, who was at the State House for the first time since assuming office in November last year, believed that the adoption of the new electoral law led to his election as Governor of Osun.

According to him, the introduction of the new Electoral Act has changed the global perspective about Nigeria.

He said: “I am happy to tell you that I just saw our President, looking so well, looking so good and I’m happy about that.

”Since my election, I feel like I should come and say hello to Mr President and thank him for signing that Electoral Act because I benefited from it.

“That paved way for free and fair elections and the international community is applauding Nigeria that Nigeria is set for democracy.

”So that is why I’m here today; to see him, thank him and wish him well in his remaining time in office.”

He said Osun was expecting support from the federal government, following his visit to the seat of power.