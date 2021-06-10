Buhari hopes to retire to his cattle farm in 2023

The 78-year-old said during an interview aired on Arise TV on Thursday, June 10, 2021 that he will keep himself busy by going to the farm daily.

The president addressed a range of issues during the rare interview, especially touching on the herders-farmers crisis that has plagued the country especially under his administration.

With many in the country clamouring for the end of open grazing of cattle which routinely brings herders in conflict with local communities, leading to bloodshed, Buhari is more interested in reopening old grazing routes.

"The problem is trying to understand the culture of the cattle rearers," the president said, as he repeated his claim that the herders causing trouble in the country are not Nigerians.

The president also expressed his strong objection to power devolution and agitation for secession, noting that its promoters are not thinking deeply enough about consequences.