The President, in a statement by his spokesman Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, extolled the NASS leadership’s sense of duty and diligence in handling issues related to the development of the country.

President Buhari saluted the vision, courage and patriotism of the Assembly.

He also noted with appreciation the understanding and maturity of the lawmakers in speedily processing bills that directly impact the welfare of Nigerians and courageously finding common grounds to move the country forward.

The President also lauded the NASS for passionately carrying out their oversight functions with justice and fairness.

Buhari, therefore, presented his goodwill to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He congratulated them for using their wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge to ensure a peaceful working relationship among lawmakers, the Judiciary and the Executive, by always focusing on the larger picture of nation building.

According to the president, the legislature has brought dignity and honour to the country.

He saids he looked forward to more years of harmonious working relationship, with focus on improving the livelihood of citizens.

He also commended the NASS leadership for creating an enabling environment for a prosperous nation where both the young and old could fully realize their dreams.