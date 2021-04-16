RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari describes as 'extremely horrific' fire incident that killed 20 schoolchildren in Niamey

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives occasioned by fire that engulfed a primary school in Niamey, Niger Republic, killing more than 20 children.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Pulse Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that victims of the fire incident were mostly children of the age of between three to five years old.

Recommended articles

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said Buhari made his feelings known in a message to President Mohamed Bazoum, the government and people of Nigeria’s northern neighbour.

Buhari described the fire incident as “heart wrenching and extremely horrific”.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, we commiserate with our brotherly neighbours on this tragic loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and communities affected by this unfortunate incident.

”Wishing quick recovery to those who were injured.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive