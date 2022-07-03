RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condoles with Prof Ango Abdullahi over eldest son’s death

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sympathy over the death of Isa Abdullahi, the eldest son of Prof. Ango Abdullahi, the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum.

Buhari condoles with Prof Ango Abdullahi over eldest son’s death.
Buhari condoles with Prof Ango Abdullahi over eldest son’s death.

In a reaction to the news of the death on Saturday, the president, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, said:

Recommended articles

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden death of your eldest son, Isa Abdullahi, a Director with the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.”

He noted that “the demise of such a dynamic young man is particularly touching because as a father, I know the emotional impact of losing a loved one.

“We are proud of his services to the country. May his soul rest in peace.

”May Allah comfort you and give you the strength to overcome this great and irreparable loss.”

In a similar development, President Buhari has described the death of Rep. Jude Ise-Idehen, a federal legislator from Edo as a sad loss to the nation.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the government and people of Edo, the leaders, and membership of the National Assembly.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police hunt for 2 PDP members for buying PVC from corps member in Osun

Police hunt for 2 PDP members for buying PVC from corps member in Osun

Buhari condoles with Prof Ango Abdullahi over eldest son’s death

Buhari condoles with Prof Ango Abdullahi over eldest son’s death

How we rescued 26 kids, 51 other 'abductees' in Ondo church - Police

How we rescued 26 kids, 51 other 'abductees' in Ondo church - Police

Why I rode tricycle around Abeokuta - Obasanjo

Why I rode tricycle around Abeokuta - Obasanjo

Buhari returns to Nigeria after 5-day State Visit to Portugal

Buhari returns to Nigeria after 5-day State Visit to Portugal

Sallah: Former Zamfara Governor to distribute 370 cows to APC excos

Sallah: Former Zamfara Governor to distribute 370 cows to APC excos

Army rewards fallen hero’s son for returning missing mobile phone

Army rewards fallen hero’s son for returning missing mobile phone

PDP slams Sanwo-Olu over planned BRT fare hike in Lagos

PDP slams Sanwo-Olu over planned BRT fare hike in Lagos

2023: Why I can’t be running mate to anyone - Kwankwaso

2023: Why I can’t be running mate to anyone - Kwankwaso

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

Armed bandit