Buhari condoles with Orji Kalu over wife’s death

In the condolence message, Buhari commiserated with Kalu and Ifeoma’s family, friends and associates, urging trust in God for comfort and care during the very difficult period of pain and deep reflection.

Buhari believed that testimonies given about Ifeoma’s fear of God and charity should provide strength for the family, knowing that she lived well, and served the will of the Almighty.

The president prayed for the repose of her soul, and fortitude for the family to bear the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar development, Buhari also condoled with family, friends and associates of distinguished elder of Yoruba Tennis Club and past President of the Nigerian Institute of Structural Engineers, Mr Ezekiel Omisore.

The president affirmed the dutifulness, courage and inspiration that Omisore brought into work and life, remaining humble and warm even in his 90s.

He said Omisore was evidently a bridge builder for those that were climbing up, and pillar for the downtrodden.

The president noted the remarkable contributions of the engineer to the development of the country when he was employed by the government of the defunct Western Region in the Ministry of Works.

Omisore was the first Nigerian structural engineer before he left to start the engineering section of Design Group as an Associate Partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president urged family members and friends to approximate the good works of Omisore, who was also “Gbobaniyi’’ of Ile-Ife, Osun.

He was also the “Alatunse’’ of Cathedral Church of the Anglican Communion, Ile-Ife and Asiwaju Okunrin of the Christian Association of Nigeria.