Buhari charges Chadian political factions to support ongoing transition

Deby-Itno visited Buhari on the sidelines of the on-going UN conference on least developed countries in Doha.

“I watch developments in your country from a safe distance. As a close neighbour, I go to sleep and wake up with the issue on my mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I sympathise with you, not only as a youth, but due to the position of some groups operating from outside the country including from Libya, even though this is a problem you inherited from your father.

“Groups that think they are strong should be patriotic, settle down and secure the country,’’ the Nigerian leader charged.

Buhari thanked the Chadian leader for the visit, giving assurances that, “as a good neighbour, I am prepared at any time to listen to your representations, political, security or on any other matter.’’

Earlier, President Deby-Itno said he visited Buhari to say “thank you’’ to the Nigerian president for his support and that of Nigeria as Chad undertakes the transition to democracy, which he said “is going on well’’.

ADVERTISEMENT