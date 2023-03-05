ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari charges Chadian political factions to support ongoing transition

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Doha called on Chadian political leaders to show restraint and patriotism by identifying with on-going transition to democracy programme in that country.

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of Chad’s Transitional Military Council. [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of Chad's Transitional Military Council. [Presidency]

Deby-Itno visited Buhari on the sidelines of the on-going UN conference on least developed countries in Doha.

“I watch developments in your country from a safe distance. As a close neighbour, I go to sleep and wake up with the issue on my mind.

“I sympathise with you, not only as a youth, but due to the position of some groups operating from outside the country including from Libya, even though this is a problem you inherited from your father.

“Groups that think they are strong should be patriotic, settle down and secure the country,’’ the Nigerian leader charged.

Buhari thanked the Chadian leader for the visit, giving assurances that, “as a good neighbour, I am prepared at any time to listen to your representations, political, security or on any other matter.’’

Earlier, President Deby-Itno said he visited Buhari to say “thank you’’ to the Nigerian president for his support and that of Nigeria as Chad undertakes the transition to democracy, which he said “is going on well’’.

He wished President Buhari long life and congratulated him on the on-going democratic process in Nigeria, adding that “we hope we will continue to see you even after your departure from office.’’

